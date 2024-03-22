Suspect arrested on kidnapping charge after allegedly hijacking LA Metro bus with BB gun

LAPD

(LOS ANGELES) — A suspect has been arrested on a kidnapping charge for allegedly hijacking a Los Angeles public bus with a BB gun and forcing the operator to drive before crashing into a hotel, police said.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, when the suspect boarded the Metro bus, according to police and transit officials. No passengers were on the bus at the time, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The suspect — Anai Lindsey of Nevada — allegedly made verbal threats to the driver then reached into his waistband as if he had a gun and said, “Just drive!” police said.

The bus driver tried to make a left turn when the suspect allegedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing it to hit several vehicles, police said. One of the vehicles was occupied, police said.

The bus ultimately crashed into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The suspect fled on foot but was later arrested, authorities said.

Police recovered a BB gun from the sidewalk in front of the bus, LAPD said.

The bus driver and an individual in the occupied vehicle were transported to a hospital, authorities said. The bus driver has since been released while the other victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said Thursday afternoon.

Lindsey has been booked on kidnapping and is being held on $100,000 bail. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive.