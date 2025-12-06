Suspect charged in stabbing on Charlotte light rail train

Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A suspect has been charged in the Friday stabbing on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Oscar Solarzano, 33, has been charged with five counts including attempted first degree murder, assault with deadly weapon serious injury and carrying concealed weapon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The male victim was found with a stab wound just before 5 p.m. near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street, where the train appeared to have stopped between stations, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The victim was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

Solarzano was apprehended by officers shortly after the stabbing and was transported to the division where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

Solarzano was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after the interview concluded, police said.

This incident comes months after a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed while riding the Blue Line on the Charlotte light rail. The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder and was indicted in October on federal charges of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information on the stabbing Friday are asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, use the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or visit the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.