Suspect dead, ongoing ‘counter terrorism’ investigation into power substation attack

(NEVADA) — Authorities in Nevada are investigating a “counter terrorism incident” involving a man who allegedly tried to ram a vehicle into an L.A. power and water facility near Boulder City, Nevada, Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Dawson Maloney, 23, of Albany, New York. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference Friday.

Authorities said they recovered firearms and explosive materials in Maloney’s hotel room.

The incident began unfolding at around 10 a.m. local time Friday, a 911 caller reported a vehicle crashing through a secured gate at the power substation. The caller reported that the suspect appeared deceased and shots were heard after the crash, according to McMahill.

At the press conference, investigators showed videos of a vehicle driving up to the facility before ramming through the gate. The vehicle was stopped when it ran into large industrial wire reels, McMahill said.

The suspect allegedly traveled from New York with the intent to cause chaos, according to a source. Maloney was reported missing from Albany and made contact with his family just before the attempted ramming, according to McMahill.

“The suspect had made multiple statements referencing self harm and alluding to committing an act that would place him ‘on the news.’ In a message to his mother, the suspect referred to himself as a ‘dead terrorist son’ and stated he felt he had an obligation to carry out his act,” McMahill said.

The suspect was also discovered to be wearing soft body armor at the time of the incident, McMahill said.

“These findings significantly elevate the seriousness of this incident,” McMahill said.

Through license plate reader data, investigators determined the suspect drove from New York to Nevada in a rental vehicle, according to McMahill.

Investigators believe he rented a vehicle on Feb. 12 then departed the area sometime around Feb. 14, crossing the country to Boulder City, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto.

While executing a search at the suspect’s hotel, investigators found books with extremist ideologies “including right and left wing extremism, environmental extremism, white supremacy and anti-government ideology,” McMahill said.

“We also recovered explosive materials and components to include thermite, ammonium nitrate, magnesium ribbon, metal pipes and gasoline,” McMahill said.

Investigators found multiple firearms found in the vehicle that rammed into the gate including two shotguns, an AR-style pistol, numerous loaded AR magazines, a box of shotgun shells and two flame throwers, according to McMahill.

There was no indication of any damage to the facility and there is no threat to the community, according to officials.

Investigators have not yet determined the suspect’s motivation behind the attack.