National News

Suspect dead, situation ‘contained’ after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital

todayNovember 17, 2023

(CONCORD, N.H.) — The suspect is dead and the situation has been “contained” following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

State police said earlier that there were “multiple victims.”

“The scene remains active,” the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said.

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall. All patients are safe, he said.

“The scene remains active as one suspicious vehicle has been located,” Hall told reporters during a briefing Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

