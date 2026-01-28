Suspect in alleged human trafficking incident shot during exchange of gunfire with Border Patrol: Sheriff

(NEW YORK) — A person was shot in an incident involving U.S. Border Patrol in Arivaca, Arizona, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told ABC News.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning, the Santa Rita Fire District said. Emergency responders provided first aid at the scene and the person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The FBI described the incident as “an alleged assault on a federal officer” and said “the subject was taken into custody.”

Pima County Sheriff spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said, “All we have to release at this, at this point, is that a U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting here in Arivaca, and that the FBI Phoenix office has called the sheriff’s department to assist in this investigation.”

The sheriff’s office said it’s leading the use-of-force investigation involving the agent, at the request of the FBI.

“We ask the community to remain patient and understanding as this investigation moves forward,” the sheriff’s department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.