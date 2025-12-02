Suspect in DC shooting of 2 National Guard members formally charged with murder

A makeshift memorial of flowers and American flags stands outside the Farragut West Metro station on Dec. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members, killing one, in Washington, D.C., has been formally charged with murder.

Lakanwal, of Bellingham, Washington, appeared before a judge remotely on Tuesday from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered when another National Guard member shot him during the incident.

Lakanwal was wearing a hospital gown and was lying in a hospital bed, covered in a blanket, during the remote court appearance.

Through a Pashtu interpreter, Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney.

At one point during the hearing, Lakanwal, speaking in Pashtu, said through the interpreter, “I cannot open my eyes, I have pain in my ear.”

