National News

Suspect in Graceland fraud pleads guilty in connection with scheme

todayFebruary 25, 2025

Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in connection with what prosecutors called a “brazen” attempt to fraudulently put Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate up for auction.

Lisa Findley pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft that was previously filed against her.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

