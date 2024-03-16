AD
National News

Suspect in New Mexico trooper shooting named, linked to South Carolina woman found dead

todayMarch 16, 2024

New Mexico State Police

(DILLON COUNTY, S.C.) — The suspect in the murder of a New Mexico State Police officer has been identified as Jaremy Smith of Marion County, South Carolina, and he has been linked to a South Carolina woman who was found dead Friday, according to police.

Phonesia Machado-Fore, a South Carolina first responder, was found dead after she had been reported missing by family on Thursday. The New Mexico suspect was driving her car when the trooper was murdered, according to South Carolina’s Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants have been issued for Smith in the murder of New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare. Hare was fatally shot after responding to a call early Friday on Interstate 40, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Machado-Fore’s body was found outside of Lake View in Dillon County. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The link was made when New Mexico State Police called South Carolina’s Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to inform them that Machado-Fore’s car was involved in the murder of one of their officers.

Federal, state and local authorities worked together to identify the driver and find Machado-Fore, ultimately finding her body in the course of their investigation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

