Suspect in shooting of Georgia officer in custody after manhunt

@GBI_GA/X

(NEW YORK) –The man suspected of shooting and critically wounding a police officer in northern Georgia on Friday night has been taken into custody after an hourslong manhunt, officials announced.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not provide any other details about the arrest.

Ramsey is alleged to have shot McCaysville Police Capt. Brantley Worley after officers were called to a report of a suspicious person, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Ramsey ran from the scene wearing a “bright green chemical-resistant type suit,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a post on X.

Worley, a 3-year veteran of the department, was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in critical condition, according to WSB.

“Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for this officer who was shot in the line of duty, as well as all law enforcement who face this kind of danger on a regular basis to protect their communities,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Saturday.

McCaysville is a city of about 1,200 residents along Georgia’s border with Tennessee.