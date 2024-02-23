AD
National News

Suspect in University of Colorado dorm murders had AK-47-style assault rifle when arrested: Prosecutors

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Mint Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A student at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs who is accused of gunning down two people in a dorm room had an AK-47-style assault rifle and a handgun in his car when he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

Nicholas Jordan was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his roommate, Samuel Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who were found shot dead on Feb. 16, according to the Colorado Springs police.

Knopp, 24, was a registered student at the school while Montgomery, 26, was not currently registered, police said.

Prosecutors described Jordan, 25, as a relatively new student in the process of withdrawing from UCCS.

A motive for the murders is not clear.

As Jordan appeared in court in person for the first time on Friday, the judge ruled the arrest warrant and affidavit to be unsealed.

A status conference has been scheduled for March 15.

Written by: ABC News

