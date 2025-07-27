Suspect is sought after man and woman found dead in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, police say

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man and woman were found dead on a walking trail in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State Police said, adding that a suspect is being sought and the deaths are being investigated as a potential double homicide.

Police were called to the area at about 2:40 p.m., according to a press release. The bodies of the 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where cause of death will be determined, police said.

“The suspect in their deaths is an unknown white male wearing dark shorts, a dark tank top and weight-lifting type gloves,” police said. “He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan.”

The suspect’s vehicle may have been “a Mazda with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape,” police said. That vehicle may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220, police said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on social media, saying her office was in close contact with law enforcement and park authorities investigating the deaths.

“We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice,” she said.