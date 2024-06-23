AD
National News

Suspect, vehicle sought after 10 injured in Ohio shooting, police say

todayJune 23, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — At least 10 people were injured in a shooting in Columbus, Ohio, police said, adding that they were searching for a suspect and a vehicle that may have been involved.

“The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows,” the Columbus Division of Police said on social media. “The suspect involved in the shooting was described as a male wearing all black clothing.”

Police posted two pictures they said were of the vehicle, adding that the car may have been involved with a shooting on the 1100 block of N. High St. early Sunday.

The 10 people who were injured in the shooting ranged in age from 16 to 27, police said. Nine were in stable condition and one was in critical condition, police said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

