“Swifties for Kamala” ready to speak in 2024 presidential election

Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift fans have a blank space on their ballots this year, and they’re ready to write Kamala Harris’ name.

Swifties for Kamala — a grassroots group of Taylor Swift superfans working to get Harris elected — has quickly amassed a groundswell of support.

The group got its start the same day President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, after Emerald Medrano, a 22-year-old fan from Texas, decided he and his fellow Swifties needed to jump into the action.

“I feel like us U.S. Swifties should mass organize and help campaign for Kamala Harris and spread how horrendous Project 2025 would be to help get people’s butts down to the polls in November,” Medrano wrote in a post on X that day. “Like if we don’t want democracy to end we really need to move and push blue votes.”

Just a week and a half later, the group has a Discord server with more than 300 members and tens of thousands more followers on social media — and they’ve already heard from Harris’ campaign.

“Having that support from the Harris campaign is really exciting and fun,” Medrano said. “I feel really honored that they acknowledge us as Swifties and what we’re doing as good.”

Since Taylor’s Eras Tour stops by three U.S. states before Election Day — Florida, Louisiana and Indiana — all of which went red in 2020, the group is timing campaign events to the tour dates.

Taylor herself has not yet endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, and the group has yet to hear from her team. She endorsed Biden in 2020.

“It would obviously be great if Taylor did endorse because we’ve seen what kind of power she has to mobilize,” 25-year-old Carly Long, the group’s co-founder, told ABC News. “But I think that that’s not what we’re waiting for. We have a lot of autonomy as Swifties within our own community to empower ourselves to make action.”