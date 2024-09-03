AD
Entertainment News

Sydney Sweeney is “very excited” to “jump back into” ‘Euphoria’

todaySeptember 3, 2024

HBO/Eddy Chen

Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO drama Euphoria are excited to know the show gets back into production in January — and so is co-star Sydney Sweeney.

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” she tells People. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”

The Anyone But You star and producer says she doesn’t know what to expect from season 3, but hopes her character takes a dark turn. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she expresses.

As reported, the rest of the show’s cast, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, are returning for the new season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

