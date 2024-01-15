Symphanie Sampson Named SLIAC Wrestler of the Week

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Symphanie Sampson of Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling, has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Women’s Wrestler of the Week.

After going 2-2 in competitions over the weekend that included a dual clinching pin against Wayland Baptist University’s #14 ranked NAIA wrestler, Sampson was announced as the recipient of this week’s honor.

The Wrestler of the Week honor would mark the second SLIAC honor recieved by Schreiner Women’s Wrestling this season (Odelia Lopez Named SLIAC Wrestler of the Week).

