AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Table tennis fan Peter Gabriel ‘delighted’ his song is featured in ‘Marty Supreme’

todayDecember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Peter Gabriel performs at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The Peter Gabriel track “I Have the Touch” is featured on the soundtrack of the new Timothée Chalamet
movie Marty Supreme, about a table tennis prodigy. In a post on Instagram, Gabriel says he’s delighted the song is being used in the film, particularly because he’s a fan of the sport.

“The song is rarely asked out for a dance and I have always loved table tennis,” he writes. “Now there seems to be a real buzz about the film. Although I have it in my Academy pack we are waiting to see it on the big screen in the Christmas holiday.”

Talking about his affinity for table tennis, he notes, “On tour we always have a table backstage for any of the crew or band to jump on.”

Gabriel ended the post by thanking the film’s director, Josh Safdie, and urging fans to “check it out.”

“I Have the Touch” is a track from Gabriel’s fourth solo album, Security.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%