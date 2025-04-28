AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tag, you’re it: Tennessee celebrates the Opry’s 100th with specialty plate

todayApril 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Grand Ole Opry

If you’re a country fan, there are some perks about living in Tennessee.

Take, for instance, the new Opry license plate, now being offered in the Volunteer State. It’s part of this year’s celebration as the Grand Ole Opry hits the century mark.

The specialty plate features a shot of the Opry stage, including the iconic barn, mic stand, and the circle of wood taken from the Ryman Auditorium. “Opry Home of Country Music,” it reads at the bottom.

You can pre-order the plate now — which costs $37 — through The Opry Shop. Pre-orders will close in May, or once 1000 of the tags have been sold. Remember there is one catch: You have to be a resident of Tennessee to get the plate.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family in need.

The state of Tennessee also offers an Imagination Library specialty tag, which features artwork similar to Dolly Parton‘s 2014 album, Blue Smoke.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%