Buck Country Music News

Take a peek at Megan Moroney’s “Indifferent” side

todayMay 6, 2024

Cece Dawson / Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Megan Moroney‘s long-teased-about track “Indifferent” has arrived.

Fans first got a preview of it via TikTok in March, where Megan teased the song as a “lil summer anthem.”

“Indifferent” was penned by Megan alongside frequent collaborators Ben Williams, Mackenzie Carpenter and Micah Carpenter, and the track showcases her post-breakup, long-moved-on sentiments. 

“Now I don’t even know what I’m missin’/ Don’t care what it is or it isn’t/ Don’t need your attention, or your time/ They say, ‘Did you hear?’/ I say, ‘No thanks I’m fine’/ I think I could wish you the best/ The truth is I couldn’t care less/ How sweet it is to be so, so indifferent,” Megan declares in the chorus.

“Indifferent” previews Megan’s forthcoming sophomore album, Am I Okay?, arriving July 12. It follows her 2023 debut effort, Lucky, which spawned the #1 hit “Tennessee Orange” and current single, “I’m Not Pretty,” which is #17 on the country charts.

Am I Okay? is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

