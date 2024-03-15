Take a trip to “Vegas” with Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard has rolled out a new track, “Vegas.”

Authored by Tyler, Jordan Schmidt and Andy Albert, the upbeat tune finds a guy confessing his desire to elope with a girl he’s head over heels with.

“I would’ve took you to Vegas, right then and there/ Found us a chapel and somethin’ to wear/ Just me, you, and Elvis, sayin’, ‘I do’/ Yeah, it would’ve been crazy but I would’ve with you, woah, woah/ Even though I know your daddy would’ve killed me/ I’da bought a couple tickets in a heartbeat/ Hindsight, baby, all I can say is/ First night, no lie, I’da took you to Vegas/ I’da took you to Vegas, yeah,” Tyler sings in the spirited chorus.

“‘Vegas’ is a wild-at-heart take on the ever-familiar love-at-first-sight story,” Tyler shares in a press release. “Written on the road with his live show in mind, the song is perhaps one of the most energetic interpretations of vulnerability — and the most memorable ‘I Do.'”

“Vegas” is the latest preview of Tyler’s upcoming album, Strong, and follows the previously released “Turn,” “Wish You Would,” “A Lot With a Little” and lead single “Back Then Right Now,” which is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

Strong drops April 12 and is available for preorder and presave now.