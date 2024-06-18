AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

“Take Her Home”: Kenny Chesney sets all-time record with new #1

todayJune 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Kenny Chesney is topping the country chart, setting a new record as “Take Her Home” ascends to #1.

The debut single from Kenny’s Born album is his 33rd trip to the summit of Billboards Country Airplay ranking, making him the artist with the most number ones since the chart’s 1990 launch. That puts him just ahead of Tim McGraw, who has 29, and Blake Shelton, who’s collected 28.

Kenny’s first chart-topper was 1997’s “She’s Got It All,” with his most recent coming in March 2022 with Kelsea Ballerini and “Half of My Hometown.”

Don’t expect Kenny’s chart domination to end there: He’s already released “Just to Say We Did” as his new single.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%