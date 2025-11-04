Talk on through to the other side: New Doors podcast announced

The Doors’ Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger pose for a portrait circa 1968 in Hollywood, California. (Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

A new podcast dedicated to The Doors has been announced.

Really?? The Doors? will be hosted by The New Yorker writer Naomi Fry and aims to “use The Doors’ chaotic legend to ask what happens when myth overtakes meaning, and what that reveals about how we talk about American culture and about ourselves.”

Guests will include Billy Idol and Doors drummer John Densmore.

“I’ve been obsessed with The Doors even since I was a young teen,” says Fry. “Over the years, I’ve come to discover that a lot of people think that this obsession is maybe a little embarrassing, and that [frontman] Jim Morrison and The Doors aren’t a worthwhile object of love and curiosity. I’m interested in mining the gap between these perceptions, partly to understand why I’m still obsessed, partly to look at The Doors through a wider cultural lens.”

“This podcast isn’t a straightforward biographical podcast; it’s the work of enthusiasts rather than historians, or, as Morrison might put it, feelers rather than analysts,” Fry continues. “What it will offer are rich, varied, and funny conversations about a really significant if sometimes misunderstood band.”

Really?? The Doors? ﻿is set to premiere Nov. 12. That same day, Fry will host a live episode recording with Densmore in Los Angeles.