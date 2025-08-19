Talking Heads’ David Byrne reveals engagement

(L-R) David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar attend the “Dune: Part Two” premiere at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is engaged to be married.

The news was revealed in a story in The Times, which notes that Byrne “lives in New York with his fiancée, the businesswoman and artist Mala Gaonkar.”

In the article, Byrne also refers to Gaonkar as his “fiancée” when talking about the inspiration behind the song “Moisturizing Thing” on his upcoming album, Who Is the Sky?, dropping Sept. 5.

“My fiancée will sometimes come at me with greasy hands, ready to smear my face. And at one point I thought, ‘What if I wake up and really looked younger?'” he says. “But there’s a message, too. About how people judge us by the way we look. You learn a lesson you didn’t expect at the start.”

This will be the second marriage for Byrne. He was previously married to costume designer Adelle Lutz from 1987 to 2004. They had one child together, daughter Malu Abeni Valentine Byrne, who was born in 1989.