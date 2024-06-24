Talking Heads frontman David Byrne meets with Sen. Ted Cruz

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne met with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday, according to a post on Cruz’s social media accounts.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity meeting David Byrne of the Talking Heads,” Cruz wrote, referencing the band’s classic song. “We had a great conversation about royalties for musicians.”

In the photo, the pair is posing in front of a mural of former President Ronald Reagan.

Byrne has not commented on the meeting.

The music of Talking Heads was recently celebrated with a tribute album, Everyone’s Getting Involved, ﻿featuring artists like Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Lorde and more covering Talking Heads tracks. The album came out in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the band’s classic concert film, Stop Making Sense.