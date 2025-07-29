AD
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison announces dates for special ‘Stop Making Sense’ screenings

todayJuly 29, 2025

Courtesy of Jerry Harrison

As part of the continuing celebration of the 40th anniversary of Taking Heads‘ iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense, the band’s keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison is set to host a series of special screenings of the film.

In addition to showing the newly restored 4K version, the screenings will include an appearance by Harrison, who’ll share some introductory remarks, behind-the-scenes stories and sit for a Q&A with audiences.

The screenings kick off Sept. 11 in Concord, New Hampshire, and include stops in California, Texas and Florida before wrapping Jan. 17 in Bellingham, Washington.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday. More information and a complete list of screenings can be found at jerry-harrison.com.

Released in 1984, Stop Making Sense was recorded over three shows at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983. It is considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time. In 2021, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

The newly restored 4K version of Stop Making Sense had its premiere at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, with the four members of Talking Heads – Harrison, David Byrne, Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz — reuniting for the event. The band went on to host several other screenings of the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

