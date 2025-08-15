Talking Heads team with Welcome Skateboards for new limited-edition collection

Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, David Byrne, and Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads December 1977 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The legendary Talking Heads have teamed up with Welcome Skateboards for a once in a lifetime collaboration.

The skateboard company has just launched a limited-edition merch collection celebrating the band’s debut album, Talking Heads: 77. The line includes two graphic tees and a custom skateboard deck, with all items featuring early shots of Talking Heads taken by the late photographer Mick Rock.

“We’ve always been inspired by artists who disregard rules and create new genres, and Talking Heads are the epitome of that,” said Jason Celaya, founder of Welcome Skateboards. “This collaboration is a nod to the creative rebellion that Talking Heads brought to the music world.”

The Talking Heads X Welcome collaboration is currently available online and at select skate shops worldwide.