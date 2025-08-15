AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Talking Heads team with Welcome Skateboards for new limited-edition collection

todayAugust 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, David Byrne, and Tina Weymouth of the Talking Heads December 1977 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The legendary Talking Heads have teamed up with Welcome Skateboards for a once in a lifetime collaboration.

The skateboard company has just launched a limited-edition merch collection celebrating the band’s debut album, Talking Heads: 77. The line includes two graphic tees and a custom skateboard deck, with all items featuring early shots of Talking Heads taken by the late photographer Mick Rock.

“We’ve always been inspired by artists who disregard rules and create new genres, and Talking Heads are the epitome of that,” said Jason Celaya, founder of Welcome Skateboards. “This collaboration is a nod to the creative rebellion that Talking Heads brought to the music world.”

The Talking Heads X Welcome collaboration is currently available online and at select skate shops worldwide.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%