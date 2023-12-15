AD
Tanya Tucker launches new Tequila Club

todayDecember 15, 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tanya Tucker has teamed with Cosa Salvaje Tequila to launch her new Tequila Club.

As part of the club, members will be the first to know about new collections and exclusive merchandise, which includes apparel with photos of Tanya from her storied life and career.

Tanya’s announcement arrived alongside an Instagram Reel of her introducing the club while holding a bottle of the Cosa Salvaje Tequila Plata Pink.

“My favorite way to drink Cosa Salvaje is with Ruby red grapefruit,” Tanya shares on Cosa Salvaje’s website. “I cut it up, get the meat out, and put all the fresh grapefruit in the bottle with a little fresh grapefruit juice, then it’s all mixed and I’ve got the whole bottle ready to go.”

You can sign up to be a Tequila Club member now at cosasalvajetequila.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

