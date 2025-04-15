AD
Tap into Eric Church’s music time travel with ‘Hands of Time’

todayApril 15, 2025

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eric Church‘s new single, “Hands of Time,” is a reflection of how he feels about music at 47. 

“I’ve found that as I’ve been in music a long time that the older I get, the more I want to listen to things that don’t make me feel that way,” he says. “And that’s what ‘Hands of Time’ is.”

“It’s about nostalgia,” he continues. “It’s about as you get older, I think we all gravitate to things, we all listen to all kinds of things. But they’re those songs that just make you feel whatever you felt at 16 and 20 and 25, 30.”

For Eric, it all comes down to the power of music.

“That’s what music does. It evokes that emotion,” he says. “It’s one of the few things in the world that does that. And writing ‘Hands of Time,’ that’s the emotion that we tried to bring out and that we wrote this song with.”

“Hands of Time” is from Eric’s new album, Evangeline vs. The Machine, which drops May 2. 

