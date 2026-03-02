AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Taraji. P. Henson reacts to seeing herself on billboard for Broadway debut

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Actress Taraji P. Henson attends 5th Annual Can We Talk? Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on October 12, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson has been featured on many billboards, but the latest one promotes her upcoming Broadway debut. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video that pans across a billboard for the play Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, featuring photos of her and Cedric the Entertainer. The video also includes backstage and behind-the-scenes shots.

“I need somebody to pinch me!!! BROADWAY!!!!!! This moment is so surreal. Thank you God!” she captioned the post. “The entire cast is beyond gifted and amazing, and I cannot wait for you all to come see this show.”

Directed by Debbie Allen, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will play a 15-week engagement in the Barrymore Theatre beginning March 30. Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, who runs a Pittsburgh boardinghouse with Cedric’s Seth Holly, providing shelter to Black travelers navigating uncertain paths in the aftermath of the Great Migration, according to Broadway.com.

Herald Loomis arrives with his young daughter, disrupting the stillness of their home, the play’s official website says. He searches for his lost wife and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner, Broadway.com adds.

According to Cedric, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is “gonna be good!!!”

Tickets are currently on sale.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%