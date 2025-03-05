Tariffs on Mexico strike at the heart of small businesses in Texas

AD

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS) — Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, represents 58,000 restaurants that employ 1.5 million Texans. That breaks down to 11% of the state’s workforce that could potentially be impacted by the 25% tariffs on Mexican imports that just went into effect.

All Tuesday morning she was on calls and in meetings, calming fears because people believe Texas will feel the brunt of this first — And, after that, the domino effect will be fast.

“Exhausted and afraid: Those are the words I keep hearing from people,” Williams Knight said. “They’re running out of levers to pull here, and they’re afraid. If this is a sustained tariff policy — what that will mean to their business long term? The unpredictability comes with a tremendous cost.”

One of those concerned businesses is Texas Cafe in Rio Grande City, which has been serving South Texas for more than 85 years and was recently certified as a historical landmark by the State of Texas. People travel from all over the country to try their signature dish, Envueltos: A special chile-con-carne filling rolled up in a tortilla. But don’t call it an enchilada or the owner, Becky Garza, will scold you profusely.

“These are my grandfather’s recipes that he invented back in 1939,” she said. “And when you change something, people notice. Especially Hispanic people.”

Garza is getting ready for Cuaresma, or 40 days of Lent. It is essential that she gets very specific ingredients from Mexico for this time of year or her customers will know something isn’t right. Plain and simple: Her business, livelihood and family legacy depend on imports from Mexico that play an essential role in the food she serves. And now, she said, all of that is going to cost more because of the new tariffs.

“I can buy stuff from Mexico cheap and use it in my home. But I can’t use any of those products from Mexico in my business unless I buy them from a store that follows FDA guidelines. I buy Mexican cokes. I get cinnamon sticks. These are a very high-price now and sometimes hard to find. I get pilonsios. Chile guajillo for menudo. And avocados from Mexico are better — the real avocados from Mexico that you can only find in small stores. But boy, they are expensive, and it’s only going to get worse,” Garza explained, adding: “I will not stop getting these items from Mexico, because I don’t want to change the consistency or the quality.”

Garza has seen prices steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2024, she spent around $1,000 for her specialty Cuaresma items. But in 2025, she spent $1,200 — a 20% increase that may not seem like a lot to big retail chains, but is huge for small business owners like Garza.

Knight wholeheartedly agrees, saying, “In the last four years we’ve seen a 35% increase in the cost of food needed in these restaurants and a 36% increase in labor. That’s not even including the big swipe fees businesses are paying, plus the increases to rent and utilities.”

Over the last 30 days, TRA has worked closely with the National Restaurant Association on a strategy to help mitigate the uncertainty. They’ve suggested restaurants review their menus and supply chain, looking for ways to source things closer to their businesses. They’ve also encouraged businesses to keep pushing the value of their service and products. And, before these tariffs went into effect, they reached out to lawmakers to educate them on the impact and push for exemptions.

“It feels like we are in this very unknown space again,” Williams Knight said.

Small, independent businesses make up 70% of the restaurants in Texas.

So, while both big and small establishments will be impacted, Williams Knight said she worries that this will create a ripple effect that could drive some families to close up shop.

She said that some of their restaurants are already starting to get emails from suppliers about costs going up, and she compared the feeling to a few days after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was announced, explaining: “You’re going to see a very large number of closures and then a large number of people unemployed.”

For years, as prices have gone up, Garza has found a way to cut back and save so she doesn’t have to charge customers more. In fact, she’s been working a second, primary job that sustains her own day-to-day needs, opting not to take a real paycheck from Texas Cafe. But she’s retiring in June and having to think about her future. And for the first time since she’s taken over the restaurant, Garza made the tough decision on Tuesday to raise prices.

“I had a meeting with my waitress and we’re going up on the breakfast menu due to the high price of eggs,” Garza explained. “I save money and I am frugal. But right now it’s been getting difficult.”

Not wanting to manifest any other difficulties the restaurant may face in the future, she said that’s all she’s willing to do and talk about for now.

However, there are indicators that the tariff policies that went into effect Tuesday may not affect small businesses as extremely as some are predicting, or their customers, for too long.

President Donald Trump’s administration could announce a pathway for tariff relief on Mexican and Canadian goods covered by the North America Free Trade Agreement as soon as Wednesday, according to an interview with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Fox Business on Tuesday.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this report.