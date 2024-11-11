Taylor, Pink, Justin Timberlake, Adele get Pollstar Awards nominations

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Live performances from Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Pink and Adele are among the nominees for this year’s Pollstar Awards, saluting the best of the live entertainment industry.

In the category of Major Tour of the Year, Taylor’s Eras Tour is nominated — duh — as well as Olivia Rodrigo‘s GUTS World Tour, Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres Tour and Morgan Wallen‘s One Night At A Time 2024 tour.

Pop Tour of the Year nominees include Justin’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Pink’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour, Billie Eilish‘s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT TOUR, and Taylor and Olivia’s tours.

Adele is up for Residency of the Year for both The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and the residency shows she did in a custom-built stadium in Munich, Germany. Billy Joel is also nominated in that category for his residency at Madison Square Garden, which concluded in July after 10 years. The bands that have had residencies at Sphere Las Vegas are all nominated, as well: U2, Dead & Company and the Eagles.

In the New Headliner of the Year category, Sabrina Carpenter is among the nominees.

The nominations come after many of these artists received Grammy nominations on Nov. 8. The Pollstar Awards will be handed out Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.