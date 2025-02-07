Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have a girls night out, complete with ‘London Boy’ cocktail

Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has been caught up in all the awards show buzz for her film Emilia Pérez and Taylor Swift has been busy, well, being Taylor Swift, but the longtime BFFs still made time to see each other in LA recently.

Page Six reports that on Feb. 4 Taylor and Selena had drinks at Negroni Caffe Bar in Beverly Hills ahead of Taylor heading to New Orleans for the Super Bowl. A restaurant spokesperson tells Page Six, “It was just the two of them and their security guards. They were very sweet, giggly with each other and having fun.”

According to Page Six, the two had the tuna crispy rice, which they loved, and a couple of drinks each, with Taylor enjoying a Cacao Old Fashioned. But it turns out Taylor also had a drink that was named after one of her own songs: The “London Boy.” That’s the title of a track on Taylor’s album Lover, which many believe is about her ex Joe Alwyn.

A bartender wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe I got to serve The London Boy to #taylorswift herself! Life is such an amazing experience … I got to meet my idol and she was as kind as she is stunning!”

The restaurant spokesperson told Page Six that the two stars were “very kind and conversational” with all of their staff, with Selena even saying “nice and inspiring” things to one of the staffers who’d recently moved to LA to become an actor. They also tipped “very generously,” the spokesperson added.