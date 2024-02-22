AD
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce feed kangaroos at the Sydney Zoo

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It seems Taylor Swift has found her favorite place in Sydney, Australia. For the second day in a row, she visited the city’s zoo, but this time she had her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with her.

According to Australia’s 9 News, Travis arrived in Sydney via private jet early Thursday morning and went right to Crown Towers, the swanky hotel in Sydney’s Barangaroo area where Taylor’s been staying since her arrival. The two then enjoyed an after-hours visit to the zoo with some of her dancers.

At the zoo, the couple was seen kissing and walking arm-in-arm while meeting koalas and hand-feeding kangaroos.

Taylor has four concerts at Accor Stadium in Sydney starting on Friday, and will then head to Singapore. No word on whether or not Travis will follow her there.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

