Taylor Swift announces even more limited-edition ‘Showgirl’ vinyl

Taylor Swift, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ “Baby, That’s Show Business” variant (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Taylor Swift‘s latest countdown brings news of even more limited-edition vinyl versions of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The new “Baby, That’s Show Business” collection includes two new colors, a different cover image, a “Baby, That’s Show Business” poem written by Taylor, a photo strip with four photos, album lyrics and more.

There are two colors available: Lovely Bouquet, which is opaque golden yellow metallic vinyl with orange and red splatter, and Lakeside Beach Blue Sparkle, which is translucent blue vinyl with black marbling and iridescent glitter.

The cover art has Taylor in full-on showgirl mode, dancing onstage in a bejeweled two-piece outfit with a yellow feather and jeweled headdress with several other similarly dressed women.

Each vinyl costs $29.99; they’re only available until Saturday at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last. Her last collection sold out in about an hour.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released Oct. 3.