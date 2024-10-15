AD
Taylor Swift announces ‘The Official Eras Tour Book,’ ‘TTPD: The Anthology’ on CD and vinyl

todayOctober 15, 2024

Courtesy Target Corporation

Taylor Swift is marking the impending end of her record-breaking Eras Tour with two special releases, exclusively at Target.

First up is The Official Eras Tour Book, which Taylor says on Instagram is “filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”  Plus, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology — all 35 tracks of it — will be available for the first time ever on CD and vinyl.  

Both items will be available at Target starting Nov. 29.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Taylor says. “This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way.”

In other Taylor news, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce, who’s from Cleveland, attended the Yankees/Guardians game Oct. 14 in New York City.  She was photographed in the stands feeding Travis popcorn and holding up a cup for him to drink from.

The official MLB TikTok account shared a video of the two in the stands, along with a caption that seemed like a parody of a fan account post: “Taylor Swift attends game with her potential future husband in my dreams Travis Kelce. You two make me believe in love. I can’t stop crying. Never change. ILYSM #Tayvis.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

