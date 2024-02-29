AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé concert movies responsible for AMC’s late-2023 revenue increase

todayFebruary 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift Productions/Disney+

AMC Entertainment released its quarterly earnings statement on February 28, and the good news was all because of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

The theater chain’s revenue grew by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, despite the fact that across the industry, box office receipts were down. In announcing the results, AMC Entertainment Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said, “Literally, all of that increase is … attributable to our having shown [Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour and Renaissance | A Film By Beyoncé] in our theatres in the U.S. and internationally.”

Aron went on to note that the two concert movies alone made up one-ninth of the amount the entire U.S. box office took in during the fourth quarter. He added, “This is a stunning result given that neither of these films were on anyone’s drawing board until mid-year.”

Noting that the two smash concert films were the first ones ever distributed by AMC in the company’s more than 100-year history, Aron concluded, “Our praise for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles Carter has no limit.”

“We offer our boundless thanks to these two world class artists for entrusting AMC to collaborate with them as to the theatrical exhibition of their two masterpiece creations.”

AMC announced in January that Taylor’s Eras Tour movie has officially become the highest-grossing film in box office history among concert films and documentary films. It will stream on Disney+ starting March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%