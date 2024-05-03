Taylor Swift breaks her own global streaming record with ‘TTPD’

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, isn’t just a record breaker in her home country — it’s a smash all over the world.

Billboard reports that Tay’s surprise double album just broke the record for the biggest global streaming week since the publication introduced its global chart in 2020. It racked up 1.76 billion streams worldwide in its first week, breaking the previous record set by her album Midnights in 2022. That album accumulated 1.16 billion global streams in its first week, which means that Taylor has broken her own record by a hefty 52%.

You might think it was easy for Taylor to set this record, given that Tortured Poets has 31 songs on it. But as Billboard points out, even if the album was limited to the original 16 songs, it still would have broken the record because those songs alone got 1.27 billion global streams.

Also of note is the fact that around 870 million of those streams came from outside the U.S., setting the record for the most non-U.S. streams in a week for an album since the chart began.

Another indication of Taylor’s global popularity: The album’s first single, “Fortnight,” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it’s also topped the chart in New Zealand, the Philippines, the U.K. and Hong Kong.