Taylor Swift brings out Sabrina Carpenter at New Orleans concert for ‘Espresso’ mashup

TAS2024/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift reunited with her Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter during her show in New Orleans Saturday.

During the Surprise Songs portion of the set, Taylor told the audience, as captured in fan-recorded footage, “I think tonight I’m going to do something different, I’m gonna sing a song that’s not mine but it’s someone that I really love so I’m going to see how loudly you can sing the song.”

“It’s been stuck in my head, and it would make feel good if I knew 65,000 other people had this song stuck in their head just as I do,” Taylor added. She then started to play Sabrina’s hit “Espresso” on acoustic guitar, before taking out a phone and calling Sabrina to tell her, “I just wanna tell you I sang a little bit of ‘Espresso’ and they all sang so loud.”

Sabrina herself then appeared onstage to sing the song with Taylor — with Taylor gleefully taking the “I’m working late/ ’cause I’m a singer” line. They mashed it up with Taylor’s own track “Is It Over Now” and Sabrina’s #1 hit “Please Please Please.”

“She has literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy that she came to perform for us,” Taylor said of Sabrina at the end of the performance. Sabrina’s in the middle of her own Short n’ Sweet tour; she performs in Houston on Sunday.