Taylor Swift confirms The Eras Tour will end in December

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has confirmed her Eras era will end in December.

During the 100th performance of The Eras Tour in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, Taylor addressed the crowd before performing “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” during the Red set.

“I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?” Taylor said. “And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Taylor continued, “That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows.”

The pop superstar joked that she doesn’t remember any of her old hobbies because The Eras Tour has “become my entire life.”

“All I do when I’m not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mash-ups and thinking about what you might like to hear,” Taylor said.

She then thanked her fans for the effort they put in to attend the concert and described how she wants to celebrate the milestone.

“I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows,” Taylor said. “So thank you.”