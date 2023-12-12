Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help with Tennessee tornado recovery

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is quietly helping her home state of Tennessee.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee confirmed to USA Today that Taylor donated $1 million to its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund following the tornadoes that hit numerous Tennessee counties over the weekend.

The foundation said Taylor’s donation will “support the immediate and long-term recovery needs” of hard-hit Sumner County, where Taylor attended high school. The tornadoes there and in other counties killed six people, destroyed buildings and injured dozens.

Taylor’s low-key philanthropy is nothing new: During her Eras Tour, she made large donations to the food banks in each city where she performed.