Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help with Tennessee tornado recovery

todayDecember 12, 2023

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is quietly helping her home state of Tennessee.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee confirmed to USA Today that Taylor donated $1 million to its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund following the tornadoes that hit numerous Tennessee counties over the weekend. 

The foundation said Taylor’s donation will “support the immediate and long-term recovery needs” of hard-hit Sumner County, where Taylor attended high school. The tornadoes there and in other counties killed six people, destroyed buildings and injured dozens.

Taylor’s low-key philanthropy is nothing new: During her Eras Tour, she made large donations to the food banks in each city where she performed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

