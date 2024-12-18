AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus among ‘WWD”s best dressed celebs of 2024

todayDecember 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This year, female pop stars didn’t just slay the charts — they ruled the red carpet, as well. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez were among this year’s best-dressed celebrities, according to WWD magazine

Taylor and Dua were singled out for multiple looks: Taylor’s Schiaparelli black-and-white ensemble at the Grammy Awards in February and her green sequined Gucci number at the Golden Globes both got the publication’s thumbs-up. 

Meanwhile, Dua got three mentions: her silver sequined Courrèges Grammy gown, her Golden Globes Schiaparelli bustier gown and the black leather Versace gown she wore to the BRIT Awards in March.

Miley’s Grammy red carpet dress got a thumbs-up: It was a Maison Margiela number made from 14,000 gold safety pins that took 675 hours to make. Sabrina was praised for her vintage Bob Mackie MTV VMA dress, the same one Madonna wore to the Oscars in 1991.

WWD also shouted out these stars’ looks:

Selena Gomez in white Versace at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli at the Met Gala 

Billie Eilish in a Chanel skirt and blazer ensemble at the Oscars

Alicia Keys in red Gucci at the Tony Awards

Halsey in the same red and black Versace gown that Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1996

Chappell Roan in a sheer Y/Project gown at the MTV VMAs

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%