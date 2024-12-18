Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus among ‘WWD”s best dressed celebs of 2024

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

This year, female pop stars didn’t just slay the charts — they ruled the red carpet, as well. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Selena Gomez were among this year’s best-dressed celebrities, according to WWD magazine.

Taylor and Dua were singled out for multiple looks: Taylor’s Schiaparelli black-and-white ensemble at the Grammy Awards in February and her green sequined Gucci number at the Golden Globes both got the publication’s thumbs-up.

Meanwhile, Dua got three mentions: her silver sequined Courrèges Grammy gown, her Golden Globes Schiaparelli bustier gown and the black leather Versace gown she wore to the BRIT Awards in March.

Miley’s Grammy red carpet dress got a thumbs-up: It was a Maison Margiela number made from 14,000 gold safety pins that took 675 hours to make. Sabrina was praised for her vintage Bob Mackie MTV VMA dress, the same one Madonna wore to the Oscars in 1991.

WWD also shouted out these stars’ looks:

Selena Gomez in white Versace at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli at the Met Gala

Billie Eilish in a Chanel skirt and blazer ensemble at the Oscars

Alicia Keys in red Gucci at the Tony Awards

Halsey in the same red and black Versace gown that Elizabeth Hurley wore in 1996

Chappell Roan in a sheer Y/Project gown at the MTV VMAs