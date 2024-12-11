Taylor Swift: Exhausted but grateful

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has yet to share her thoughts about the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, but a source tells People that the superstar is tired … but happy.

Taylor, who turns 35 on Friday, is “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful,” says the source. “She had so many emotions about the last few shows in Vancouver.” The final date of the Eras Tour was Dec. 8 in that Canadian city. Now, the source says, Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are “looking forward to the holidays.”

On the new episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis, who missed the final show because he had a game that night, acknowledged the conclusion of the tour, saying, “Shout out to Tay. The unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end.” He also mentioned that Taylor entertained more than 10 million people over the course of the nearly two-year trek.

“Shout out to everybody that was a part of that tour,” Travis said, acknowledging everyone behind the scenes who worked to pull off the achievement. “Obviously it’s her music, her tour and everything, but that was a full production, man. It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people,” he said. “But mostly because of Taylor.”

Of course, all those people got more than just a shout-out: Taylor gifted everyone involved, from catering and lighting to the wardrobe and physical therapy teams, nearly $200 million in bonuses over the course of the tour. But hey, she could afford it: The New York Times reported that the Eras Tour raked in an unprecedented $2 billion.