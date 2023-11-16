Taylor Swift fans to set sail on a four-night Bahamas cruise next year

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck: three Taylor Swift superfans have teamed up to set sail at the end of her concert schedule next fall on a four-night Bahamas cruise that promises all things Swift.

Travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera and Shelby Reyes organized the fan-led event, called the In My Cruise Era, which sets sail October 21 from Miami. The cruise departs one day after Swift’s final show of her three-day stop in Miami.

The three best friends, who work for Marvelous Mouse Travels, noted that they are “not endorsed or affiliated with” the superstar. “This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask,” they wrote on the bookings site.

In an email to ABC News, a representative for Royal Caribbean said the group cruise “is being organized by a travel agency.”

The itinerary, though not finalized and “subject to change,” is set to include a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping, a themed dance party, themed karaoke, Swift trivia and nightly eras outfit themes.

A group rate was offered for the Taylor Swift Fan Cruise from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which will be available until the allotted number of rooms for each category is booked, or until the Group Final Payment date, whichever is first.