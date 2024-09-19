AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift gets her own endorsement — by arguably one of the world’s most beloved celebrities

todaySeptember 19, 2024

Taylor: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dolly: Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of Kamala Harris may have angered some people, including a certain former president, but now Taylor has been endorsed by the one and only Dolly Parton.

Asked about the current crop of young female artists who are taking over pop music right now — including Taylor, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan — Dolly tells Variety, “I like them all. I’m proud of all the gals, and of course, Taylor Swift is amazing [with] what she has done with her career.”

Dolly, who was crossing over to the pop charts from country a decade before Taylor was even born, adds, “I just admire her very much and how she’s handled her business, her personal life, and what all she has meant to so many young people. [She’s] been a great inspiration. And Lord knows we need some uplifting people and things this day and time.”

However, when Variety asks how Dolly feels about Taylor’s endorsement of Harris, she says, “I don’t talk politics.”

Incidentally, in June one of Taylor’s earliest known CDs — recorded when she was in sixth grade — sold at auction for $12,505. Among the six songs on it is a cover of Dolly’s crossover smash “Here You Come Again.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

