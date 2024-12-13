Taylor Swift gifts fans behind-the-scenes footage of her recent videos

Republic Records

It’s Taylor Swift‘s birthday, but we get the presents.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed that on Dec. 13, the singer’s 35th birthday, her YouTube channel suddenly became stocked with a series of behind-the-scenes videos documenting the making of many of her most recent visuals. The behind-the-scenes footage includes “Karma,” “Bejeweled,” “Fortnight,” “I Can See You,” “Anti-Hero” and, throwing it way back to 2020, “cardigan.”

That means you get to see Taylor busily directing Laura Dern, Ethan Hawke, Post Malone, the HAIM sisters, Taylor Lautner and Joey King, Ice Spice, Dita Von Teese and Mike Birbiglia while also starring in the videos and wearing any number of elaborate costumes. For “cardigan,” which she did without any co-stars, you can see her flopping around in a big tank of water.

Now, did Taylor post all these as some kind of extended advertisement for her skills as a director, or was she just thinking about her fans? Maybe … both? Either way, happy viewing.