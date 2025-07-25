AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift has a weekend viewing suggestion for you

todayJuly 25, 2025

What could tempt Taylor Swift back to Instagram? Her boyfriend’s latest foray into acting.

After being largely silent following the end of her Eras Tour and the reacquisition of her master recordings, Taylor took her Instagram Story on Friday to hype Travis Kelce‘s new Netflix movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

She wrote, “Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible.” 

Taylor added an emoji of a jar of honey — an apparent reference to a scene in the movie where Travis gets covered in honey and fed to a hungry bear.

As previously reported, Travis recently sent Swifties into a tizzy by posting a series of photos of himself and Taylor having “adventures” in the “offseason.” “Everyone say ‘thank you Travis,'” commented one fan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

