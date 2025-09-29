Taylor Swift heading to ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers;’ KitchenAid offering ‘Showgirl’-coded stand mixer

Taylor Swift on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ November, 2021 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

After stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6, Taylor Swift will visit Seth Meyers two nights later.

In what’s being described as a TAY/kover of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor will be the only couch guest for the Oct. 8 episode. It’ll be her third time on the show; the last time she appeared was 2021. Taylor will be promoting her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, due out Friday.

Meyers promoted the appearance by wearing a sparkly orange Showgirl cardigan in an Instagram video. Many fans in the comments pleaded for Meyers to feature Taylor in his popular Seth Goes Day Drinking segment.

At least one fan suggested that Taylor might stick around the NBC Studios long enough to join Sabrina Carpenter when she hosts and performs on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 18. Sabrina is the sole guest on Showgirl.

In other Showgirl news, the latest brand to get in on the album’s color palette is KitchenAid. The company is offering fans the chance to win one of 12 stand mixers in Tangerine Twinkle, the same glittery orange that Taylor’s using for this era.

Plus, the brand is offering live cooking classes on Instagram starting on Tuesday and running through the end of the sweepstakes. The recipes will be three baked items associated with Taylor: confetti sourdough bread, chai cookies and what they’re calling Pastry Pockets, which look suspiciously similar to Pop-Tarts.