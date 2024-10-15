Taylor Swift inspired part of Gigi Hadid’s runway appearance on the ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’

TAS2024/Getty Images

If you saw Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, you’ve already gotten a preview of what you can expect from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which returns Tuesday after several years on hiatus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor’s close friend Gigi Hadid said Taylor inspired something she’s planning to do on the show. “I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour.”

“In one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m gonna show you how we do this,'” Gigi continued. “Did that, and now I’m using it tonight.”

You can watch to see what Gigi’s talking about when the show streams live on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Live, as well as on Victoria’s Secret socials, starting at 7 p.m. ET.