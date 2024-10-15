AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift inspired part of Gigi Hadid’s runway appearance on the ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’

todayOctober 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
TAS2024/Getty Images

If you saw Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, you’ve already gotten a preview of what you can expect from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which returns Tuesday after several years on hiatus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor’s close friend Gigi Hadid said Taylor inspired something she’s planning to do on the show. “I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour.”

“In one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m gonna show you how we do this,'” Gigi continued. “Did that, and now I’m using it tonight.”

You can watch to see what Gigi’s talking about when the show streams live on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Live, as well as on Victoria’s Secret socials, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%