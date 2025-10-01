Taylor Swift interpolates George Michael on new album as new lyrics are revealed

New Taylor Swift ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ lyric on a billboard (Courtesy Spotify)

When Taylor Swift announced the track listing for her new album The Life of a Showgirl, some people might have wondered if one tune, “Father Figure,” was a cover of the hit song of the same name by George Michael. Well, it turns out it is — sort of.

Billboard has confirmed that Taylor interpolates George’s 1988 #1 hit on the song, and it isn’t Taylor’s first time covering one of George’s compositions: In 2008, she covered Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” on her holiday album.

In other Taylor Swift news, some lyrics from the new album are being revealed in unusual ways. In the Spotify The Life of a Showgirl pop-up experience that’s running right now in New York City, lyrics are hidden in some of the displays, including “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me” and “Everyone’s unbothered ’til they’re not.”

After that first lyric was revealed, it was projected on billboards in New York City, LA and Las Vegas, while the second lyric was projected onto a billboard in Brazil, according to Spotify.

Meanwhile, Swifties noticed that some of the lyrics on Taylor’s Reputation album on Apple Music had been randomly capitalized — a trick she’s used in the past to reveal secret messages to fans. Fans believe that once unscrambled, the letters spell out another lyric: “They don’t make loyalty like they used to.”

The Life of a Showgirl arrives Friday. Variety reports that her The Official Release Party of Showgirl theatrical event, which also opens Friday, may take in $34 to $40 million.