Taylor Swift is tops, Sabrina Carpenter doubles up in top 10

todayDecember 16, 2024

Beth Garrabrant

Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department once again has a lock on the top spot of the Billboard 200, while her opening act Sabrina Carpenter now has not one but two albums in the top 10.

Taylor’s TTPD racks up a 17th week at #1, following the physical release of the Anthology version of the album, which was released on vinyl and CD exclusively at Target on Black Friday. As Billboard notes, since the album chart was established in 1956, TTPD is now only the 18th album to log that many weeks on top. The last album by a woman to spend at least that many weeks at #1 is Adele‘s 21, which was on top on and off for 24 weeks in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet is at #5, but she just scored a new entry in the top 10: Her 2023 holiday EP Fruitcake reenters the chart at #10, its highest peak ever. On Dec. 6 the album became widely available on CD, vinyl and cassette. The album features her song “A Nonsense Christmas,” which lent its title to her current Netflix holiday special.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

