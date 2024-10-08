AD
Taylor Swift leads MTV EMA nominations; Sabrina, Dua, Teddy Swims also nominated

todayOctober 8, 2024

Beth Garrabrant

Last year’s MTV EMAs — the European version of the VMAs — were canceled due to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East. This year, the ceremony will take place Nov. 10 in Manchester, England, but the leading nominee is the same.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift has seven nominations for the EMAs, including Best Artist, Best U.S. Act, Best Video, Best Live and Best Collaboration for “Fortnight.” In September, Taylor won seven VMAs, tying her with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Sabrina Carpenter has five nominations. Other nominees include Dua Lipa for Best Pop and Best U.K. & Ireland Act; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars‘ duet “Die With a Smile” for Best Collaboration; Benson Boone‘s “Beautiful Things” for Best Song; Benson and Teddy Swims for Best New; Teddy Swims for Best PUSH; Hozier for Best Alternative and Best U.K. & Ireland Act; Bon Jovi for Best Rock; and Adele for Best Live, thanks to her groundbreaking series of shows in Munich, Germany, this summer.

You’ll be able to watch the EMAs Nov. 12 on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

